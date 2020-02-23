Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day in 2nd at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, DeChambeau hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, DeChambeau's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, DeChambeau had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 172-yard par-3 green 17th, DeChambeau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 under for the round.