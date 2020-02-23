In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Victor Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

Perez got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Perez hit his 217 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 172-yard par-3 green 17th, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Perez chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Perez chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Perez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Perez's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Perez his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.