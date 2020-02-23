In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jazz Janewattananond hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Janewattananond's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Janewattananond had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Janewattananond chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Janewattananond's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 5 under for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Janewattananond's tee shot went 224 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.