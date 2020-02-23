In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Erik van Rooyen; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Rahm chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rahm's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

Rahm had a 380-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.