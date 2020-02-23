  • Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm lands his 224-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
    Jon Rahm reaches in two to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

