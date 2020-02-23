-
Marcus Kinhult shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 23, 2020
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Marcus Kinhult hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Kinhult finished his day tied for 69th at 13 over; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 344 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Kinhult chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kinhult to 1 under for the round.
Kinhult got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kinhult to even-par for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kinhult hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kinhult to even for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Kinhult had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinhult to 1 over for the round.
Kinhult got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinhult to 2 over for the round.
