Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scheffler finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Scottie Scheffler chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 407 yard drive on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Scheffler hit his 96 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Scheffler's 136 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.