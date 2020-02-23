Zach Murray hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Murray had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Murray's tee shot went 256 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

Murray hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Murray chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.