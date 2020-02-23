Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round in 13th at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Ancer hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Ancer's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 369 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

Ancer had a 353-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.