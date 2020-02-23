-
-
Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer sticks tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer hits his 158-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round in 13th at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Ancer hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Ancer's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 369 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
Ancer had a 353-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.