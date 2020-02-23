  • Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer hits his 158-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
