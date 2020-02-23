-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 14th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.