Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Tyrrell Hatton is in 7th at 12 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick tee shot went 215 yards to the water and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 376 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.