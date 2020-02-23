  • Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick sinks a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.
