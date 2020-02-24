Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Jon Rahm; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, van Rooyen had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.