Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Conners chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Conners at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Conners hit his 110 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and two putting for a double bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Conners's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 18th, Conners chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.