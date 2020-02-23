-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im drives green to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im lands his 311-yard tee shot on the green at the par-4 1st hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 14 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Im hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Im's 139 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
Im had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.