  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im lands his 311-yard tee shot on the green at the par-4 1st hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im drives green to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im lands his 311-yard tee shot on the green at the par-4 1st hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.