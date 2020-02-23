-
-
Lucas Herbert shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 58th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
Herbert had a 369-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and two putting for a double bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Herbert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Herbert to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Herbert hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Herbert's 79 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Herbert had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.