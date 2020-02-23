Zander Lombard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lombard finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second Lombard hit his tee shot 369 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Lombard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lombard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Lombard hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lombard to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Lombard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lombard to 1 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Lombard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lombard at 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lombard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Lombard hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lombard to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Lombard's his second shot went 37 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Lombard got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lombard to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Lombard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lombard to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lombard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lombard to even for the round.