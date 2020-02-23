Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smith to even for the round.

Smith hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Smith's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 7 under for the round.