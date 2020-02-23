  • Cameron Smith shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Cameron Smith drains a 47-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith sinks lengthy birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Cameron Smith drains a 47-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.