  • Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lanto Griffin gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin's bunker play leads to birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lanto Griffin gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.