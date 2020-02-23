Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Griffin chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin had a 366-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.