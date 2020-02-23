-
Matthias Schwab shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit a tee shot 244 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.
