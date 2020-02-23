-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton drains 28-footer for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tyrrell Hatton sinks a 28-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Hatton hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Hatton's tee shot went 139 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
