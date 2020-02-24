-
-
Patrick Reed putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed cards clutch birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Reed's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Reed hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 5 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.