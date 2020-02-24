  • Patrick Reed putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed cards clutch birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.