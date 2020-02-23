-
Jordan Spieth shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth sinks 17-footer for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jordan Spieth drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 57th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Spieth hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spieth had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
