In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, An's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 316-yard par-4 first hole, An chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved An to 5 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, An chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 6 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, An's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, An had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 6 under for the round.