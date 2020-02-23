-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz chips in for eagle at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Carlos Ortiz chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 16th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Carlos Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz tee shot went 260 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Ortiz's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
