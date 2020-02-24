  • Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, after hitting his tee shot into the woods at the par-4 10th hole, Justin Thomas opted to hit left-handed for his second shot as he tried to punch out of the woods and back into the fairway.
    Justin Thomas hits left-handed at WGC-Mexico

