-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas hits left-handed at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, after hitting his tee shot into the woods at the par-4 10th hole, Justin Thomas opted to hit left-handed for his second shot as he tried to punch out of the woods and back into the fairway.
Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Thomas's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Thomas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Thomas to 3 over for the round.
Thomas hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Thomas's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.