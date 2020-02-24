Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Thomas's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Thomas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Thomas to 3 over for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Thomas's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.