Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
Highlights
Shane Lowry uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shane Lowry lands his 120-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Tyrrell Hatton is in 7th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lowry's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Lowry had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 3 under for the round.
