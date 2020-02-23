Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Tyrrell Hatton is in 7th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lowry's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Lowry had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 3 under for the round.