Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 5th at 13 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

Matsuyama hit his drive 385 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 374 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

Matsuyama had a 368-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

Matsuyama hit his tee at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.