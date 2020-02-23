-
Shugo Imahira shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shugo Imahira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Imahira finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Imahira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Imahira to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, Imahira missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Imahira to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Imahira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to even for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Imahira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Imahira to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Imahira his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 122 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Imahira chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Imahira to 4 over for the round.
