In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jorge Campillo hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Campillo finished his round tied for 67th at 11 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

Campillo got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Campillo's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campillo to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Campillo had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Campillo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Campillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Campillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campillo to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Campillo his second shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Campillo got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campillo to 4 over for the round.