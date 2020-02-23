  • Danny Willett shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett lands his 303-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Danny Willett uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett lands his 303-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.