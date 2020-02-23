-
Danny Willett shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Willett uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett lands his 303-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 14 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Willett hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
Willett got a double bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 1 over for the round.
