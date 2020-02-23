-
Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland birdies No. 7 at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland sinks a 10-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 374 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Woodland's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.
