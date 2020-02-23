In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

Kokrak hit his tee at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak had a 355-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.