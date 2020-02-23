Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Todd's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 3 under for the round.