Dustin Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's bunker play leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Dustin Johnson gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 378 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Johnson's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
