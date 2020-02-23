Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fleetwood had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Fleetwood hit his 234 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.