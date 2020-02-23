  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tommy Fleetwood drains a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood sinks birdie putt from the fringe at WGC-Mexico

