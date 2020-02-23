Ryo Ishikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his day in 68th at 12 over; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 359 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Ishikawa chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Ishikawa's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Ishikawa had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 172-yard par-3 17th green, Ishikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ishikawa at even-par for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Ishikawa chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Ishikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Ishikawa's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Ishikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ishikawa to even for the round.