In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Benjamin Hebert hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hebert finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Hebert hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hebert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Hebert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hebert to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hebert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Hebert to 2 under for the round.

At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Hebert got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hebert to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Hebert hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hebert to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Hebert his second shot was a drop and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hebert's 126 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hebert to even for the round.

After a 392 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Hebert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hebert to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Hebert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to 2 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Hebert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hebert at 1 under for the round.