In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Branden Grace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 14 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grace's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

Grace tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.