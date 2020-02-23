Ryan Fox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fox finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 14 under; and Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Fox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

After a 380 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fox chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fox to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, Fox missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Fox had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fox to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Fox's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Fox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fox to 3 under for the round.