In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Michael Lorenzo-Vera hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lorenzo-Vera finished his round in 66th at 10 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Michael Lorenzo-Vera chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Michael Lorenzo-Vera at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lorenzo-Vera's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Lorenzo-Vera chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Lorenzo-Vera chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lorenzo-Vera to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lorenzo-Vera's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Lorenzo-Vera got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lorenzo-Vera to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Lorenzo-Vera had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lorenzo-Vera to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Lorenzo-Vera got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lorenzo-Vera to 2 over for the round.