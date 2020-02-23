Pablo Larrazabal hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Larrazabal finished his round tied for 63rd at 6 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Larrazabal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Larrazabal to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Larrazabal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Larrazabal to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Larrazabal's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his approach went 60 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Larrazabal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Larrazabal chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Larrazabal to 1 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Larrazabal chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Larrazabal to even for the round.

Larrazabal got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Larrazabal to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Larrazabal's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Larrazabal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Larrazabal to 4 over for the round.