Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Kevin Kisner hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 1 under for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kisner's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.