In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Wiesberger's 73 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Wiesberger's tee shot went 240 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Wiesberger had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wiesberger's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Wiesberger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.