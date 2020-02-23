Billy Horschel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 8th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Horschel hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Horschel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

After a 377 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 211 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Horschel to 7 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 6 under for the round.