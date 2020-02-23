  • Billy Horschel shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Billy Horschel lands his 211-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel's impressive second leads to eagle at WGC-Mexico

