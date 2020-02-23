In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Webb Simpson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 61st at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.

Simpson got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

Simpson had a 374-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Simpson's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 second, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.