Justin Harding shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Harding sinks birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Harding drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Harding hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harding finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Harding suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Harding got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Harding to 1 over for the round.
Harding got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harding to 3 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Harding chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 2 over for the round.
