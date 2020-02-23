-
Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2020
Highlights
Rory McIlroy drains 14-footer for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rory McIlroy jars a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 5th at 14 under; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McIlroy's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
