Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day in 71st at 15 over; Patrick Reed is in 1st at 18 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kang got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 172-yard par-3 17th green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 3 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 18th, Kang chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kang's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Kang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.