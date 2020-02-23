  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker drains an 18-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker sinks birdie putt from the fringe at WGC-Mexico

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker drains an 18-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.