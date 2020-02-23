Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 17 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Snedeker hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Snedeker chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Snedeker at 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 9 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 7 under for the round.