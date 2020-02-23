In his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Tyrrell Hatton is in 7th at 12 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Leishman hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Leishman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.

Leishman had a 358-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.