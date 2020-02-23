  • Rafa Cabrera Bello posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 315-yard tee shot on the par-4 1st hole to 12 feet then sinks the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Rafa Cabrera Bello’s tee shot sets up eagle putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 315-yard tee shot on the par-4 1st hole to 12 feet then sinks the putt for eagle.