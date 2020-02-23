-
Rafa Cabrera Bello posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello’s tee shot sets up eagle putt at WGC-MexicoIn the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 315-yard tee shot on the par-4 1st hole to 12 feet then sinks the putt for eagle.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 16th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 18 under; Patrick Reed is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
